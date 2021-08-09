Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wreaths Across America is helping educate the next generation around the county through its mobile education exhibit. This weekend the group plans to make a stop in Knoxville.

The mobile exhibit has a 24-person screening room inside that shares stories of service, sacrifice, and patriotism. The aim is to share the importance of honoring our veterans while learning their individual stories.

The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit will be in Knoxville on August 15th and 16th. It will be set up in the parking lot F the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway at Merchant Drive. Viewing hours are 9 to 5 on Saturday and 9 to 4 on Sunday.

