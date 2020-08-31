Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit visiting this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wreaths Across America is bringing its Mobile Education Exhibit to East Tennessee this weekend.
The Mobile Education Exhibit is intended for all ages and shares stories of service and sacrifice by men and women in the U.S military. The 48-foot traveling exhibit showcases the nonprofit’s mission through video. There are three interactive computers and a wall displaying more information.
The exhibit will be at The Pinnacle in Turkey Creek from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.
Each December, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
