KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville branch of Wreaths Across America is asking the public to help honor East Tennessee veterans by donating to the origination ahead of the holidays.

Each year wreaths are laid on the graves of fallen veterans in Knoxville’s three veteran cemeteries. Wreaths Across America’s goal is to lay more than 18,000 wreaths at Knoxville National Cemetery, New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery and Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

More than 10,000 wreaths are still to be sponsored as of Nov. 10. Wreaths can be sponsored for $15.

The organization says finding volunteers is never a problem, but this year they’re needing donations from the public. If you would like to donate visit knoxwreaths.org. You can choose a specific cemetery or donate to the origination. Checks can be mailed to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 50054, Knoxville, TN 37950.

National Wreaths Across America Day is set for Saturday, Dec. 18. A ceremony will happen at Knoxville’s veteran cemeteries at noon that day, before volunteers place wreaths on the graves of the fallen.