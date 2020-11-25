Wreaths Across America sponsors still needed for East Tennessee veteran graves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wreaths Across America is still looking for people to sponsor wreaths.

Each year, volunteers lay wreaths in Knoxville’s veterans cemeteries to honor the men and women who served their country in life.

Officials with the local Wreaths Across America group report they have more than half the wreaths needed to honor every veteran laid to rest in the three Knoxville veterans cemeteries — but more donors are needed.

As of Nov. 25. about 1,600 wreaths were needed at John Sevier and just about 1,000 were needed at Lyons View cemeteries.

If you would like to donate, you can go to KnoxWreaths.org and click on “Honor those who serve” button.

Wreaths will be placed on the graves on Saturday, Dec. 19.