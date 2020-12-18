Wreaths Across America truck arrives to Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A truck arrived Thursday morning in Knox County carrying thousands of wreaths that will be placed on the headstones of veterans this weekend.

The wreaths will be laid at three veterans cemeteries across the county to remember and to honor the men and women who served our country in life.

According to Chad Rogers, the event coordinator for Wreaths Across America, dozens of volunteers have signed up for 30 minute increments to help distribute the wreaths.

The wreaths will be carried and laid by volunteers beginning Saturday morning.