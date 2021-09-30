KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dedication ceremony was held for the Solway Veteran’s Memorial. It can be found along Highway 62 on the “Veteran’s Memorial Mile” in the Solway community.

Military representatives and gold star families placed wreaths at the site during the dedication service held Thursday. The memorial serves as a site to honor, respect and remember those who have served and are serving in the armed forces.

“They have done so much to protect our freedoms that we wanted to have a place that people could come to honor them,” said Jo Anne Lavender, the President of TVA retirees Knoxville chapter, about why the memorial was important to her.

The Knoxville Chapter of the TVA Retirees Association, Bicentennial Volunteers, and Solway Baptist Church worked together for a year to create the memorial. Solway Baptist Church, who donated the property for the memorial, has pledged to maintain the new memorial site.