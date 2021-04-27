Y-12 begins construction on new fire station

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge began construction on two new emergency facilities.

Workers broke ground on a new fire station at Y-12 National Security Complex, and celebrate the already-underway construction of an emergency operations center on Tuesday, April 27.

Both projects were approved by the National Nuclear Security Administration Administrator.

The new fire station will replace one built in 1947 while the new emergency operations center replaces a World War II-era building.

The fire station is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022. The emergency operations center is slated to start operations in early 2023.