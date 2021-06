OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge now has a system to counter all unauthorized drones that fly within Y-12’s airspace.

The system will detect and track potentially malicious threats, along with Y-12’s airspace being designated by the FAA as a no drone zone.

When asked if the complex had any recent issues with drones they replied, “We are not at liberty to discuss any incidents involving suspected drone overflights.”