Y-12 hosts 8th Introduce a Girl to Engineering Event

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 600 eighth-grade through 12th-grade girls got the chance to explore a career in a multitude of STEM fields on Thursday.

Y-12 National Security Complex played host to the eighth annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Event. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals were on hand to offer advice and show all the possibilities that are available in their respective careers.

“It is a male-dominated field, but if they stay strong and confident, and they push to prove themselves, it will work out just fine,” Patience Simes, a member of the Oak Ridge Mechanic League, said.

Several colleges and technology programs were also there to help juniors and seniors learn about education opportunities after high school graduation.

LATEST STORIES: