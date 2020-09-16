Yassin of Yassin’s Falafel House hosting virtual cooking class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Everybody needs love and falafels, according to Yassin Terou of Yassin’s Falafel House – and he will soon continue to share the love and falafels as he hosts a virtual cooking class Wednesday night.
The virtual cooking class is happening online at the link below; those wanting to learn some cooking tips from Yassin will need to register.
The virtual cooking class will benefit the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.
Yassin is a former refugee from Syria, who arrived in the United States after he was forced to leave Syria in 2011 because of war; relocating to Knoxville with only a suitcase and a few hundred dollars. For two years, Yassin ran a pop-up shop using two plastic tables – and eventually opened his downtown Knoxville restaurant.
In 2018, Yassin’s was named ‘The Nicest Place in America’ by Reader’s Digest.
In recent months, Yassin’s Falafel House has worked to help the community — with the power of love and falafels — during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also assisted with feeding the Middle Tennessee tornado victims and aid workers earlier this year.
