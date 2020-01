KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yassin’s Falafel House continues to earn praise. The restaurant was named one of America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020 by review website Yelp on Tuesday.

Yassin’s came in at No. 62.

Only two other restaurants on the list are in Tennessee: No. 59 Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar in Memphis and No. 89 Alleia in Chattanooga.

Yelp’s data science team pulled the top restaurants by ratings and reviews.

A San Diego food truck named “Shawarma Guys” earned the No. 1 spot.