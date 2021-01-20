Yassin’s Falafel House offering free baklava to women on Inauguration Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yassin’s Falafel House is offering a sweet treat today in recognition of the historic Inauguration Day.

Owner Yassin Terou said on Twitter his restaurants are offering free baklava to women in honor of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first woman to be elected to the office.

“We will have a female Vice President for the first time and we should all be proud of the day,” Yassin said.

nothing better than Bakvla to celebrate with it ,For that ladies get free Bakvla with any pick up order all day in 1/20 both locations.”, Just tell your cashier you are here to celebrate this historical day 🇺🇸#womanpower💪 — Yassin (@Yassin_Falafel) January 20, 2021

Baklava is a Middle Eastern pastry of layered phyllo dough, honey and chopped nuts.

In June, Terou officially became an American citizen after immigrating from Syria in 2011.