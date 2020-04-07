Yassin’s Falafel House offers ‘Share meal, share love’ option

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville restaurant dubbed “the Nicest Place in America” is now giving you a chance to give back.
Yassin’s Falafel House is offering a “Share meal, share love,” discount.
If you want to help the restaurant feed those in need and feed first responders who serve our community, you can add a $9.99 meal to your tab when you’re ordering online.
Just head to http://www.yassinsfalafelhouse.com/ and Yassin’s will take it from there, delivering to those in need of a meal.
