Yassin’s Falafel House partners with Gateway Delivery to ensure kids in need have a meal

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Yassin’s Falafel House is making sure every child has a meal while school is out.

Yassin’s Falafel House announced they are partnering with Gateway Delivery to launch their plan if “things are still bad” after spring break and students still have no access to school lunches.

Yassin’s Falafel House will make a meal for every student in need and Gateway Delivery will deliver the meal for free.

” We know our great county and city leaders will have something for the students, but this will be our plan B tell this happen to make sure everyone is fed during this hard time,” said Yassin in a Facebook post. “We will do the best we can with the means available to help our community while also following all health and safety regulations necessary for an operation like this. “

The delivery will be a door drop between 11 and 2 o’clock Monday through Friday after spring break.