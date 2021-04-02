Yassin’s Falafel House returning to in-person dining in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yassin’s Falafel House dining rooms will reopen in mid-May.

The two locations on Walnut Street and North Peters Road have stayed open through the pandemic but only for outside and takeout dining. Owner Yassin Terou said he hopes the target date will give his customers time to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so that everyone can sit down and catch up.

“Yassin’s Falafel House, like a lot of other restaurants, is a family-owned business,” Terou said. “We are family at Yassin’s Falafel House. We have that extra advantage of being close to our customer. When your customer come and sit down and asking how they are doing, how is their life, sometimes you kind of feel at home.”