Yassin’s Falafel House windows broken

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The “nicest place in America” had its windows smashed over the weekend.

Yassin’s Falafel House posted a picture on their Facebook page Monday morning, saying in part that it looked like someone broke into the store because they can’t till the eatery opened and gladly serviced them.

The store’s owner, Yassin, going on to say they didn’t find any food – because it’s made fresh every morning.

We’re told everyone is safe and Yassin says everything is business as normal and looking forward to having a wonderful week.

We’ll keep you updated if we learn more about the cause of the broken windows.