Year into COVID pandemic, East Tennessee healthcare workers still taking care of patients, families, themselves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The world may be opening up a bit more but, people are still being treated for and dying from COVID-19.

Now, a year after the pandemic began, we share rare behind-the-scenes video from the COVID floor and a healthcare leader talks about the physical and emotional toll on her frontline workers.

It’s the COVID- floor at Parkwest Medical Center. All who enter see the sign. It’s a place of healing, hope and heroism.

“Yes, we’re a year in,” nurse manager Amanda Makely said. “I know we’re still talking about COVID. People may be sick of hearing about COVID, but it’s not gone completely. We still continue to get patients.”

From those on the frontlines covered head to toe in PPE, to those who coordinate patient care, there’s been an emotional price to pay.

“It’s exhausting physically to be caring for these patients who required a lot of attention,” Makely said.

We asked, “How has it changed you?”

She replied, “Hold on. I was going to try not to cry. It’s wild.”

Makely, a wife and mother, is in charge of making sure others stay healthy and that she’s OK, too.

“In order to do that, ” Amanda said,” I have had to take care of my own mental health and make sure I’m taking care of myself first so I can take care of them, and I try to practice what I preach to them.”

She went on to talk about the importance of therapy.

“My counselor has helped me process through the hard emotions of all of it and its someone who you can get things off your chest,” Makely said.

Amanda makes time to check in with co-workers even if it’s a quick chat walking down the hall. She knows it’s those moments and messages from the community saved on the nurse’s station bulletin board that can still make a difference in a healthcare worker’s day.

“I just want people to know that here people are a year later still doing this really, really hard challenging work,” she said.

If you would like to send words of thanks and encouragement to those on the frontlines at area hospitals, you can find a link to the address in this story.