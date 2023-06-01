KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — June 2 is National Donut Day, bringing with it a bevy of deals at stores across the country. To celebrate, we consulted the crowd-sourced review site Yelp for the 10 best donut destinations in and around Knoxville.

1. The Donut Shop, 724 North Broadway

This shop at the corner of North Broadway and Lamar Street has racked up 37 five-star Yelp reviews since it opened its doors in 2020. It offers a wide selection of flavors and toppings as well as gluten-free and keto options.

2. Status Dough, 418 S Gay St and 6535 Kingston Pike

Status Dough first opened on Kingston Pike in 2017 and has been a local favorite ever since. They opened their Gay Street location in 2019 and recently opened a third in Farragut.

3. Duck Donuts, 6104 Kingston Pike

The chain first opened in North Carolina in 2007 and has now grown to over 100 locations. They specialize in made-to-order donuts with a variety of different toppings.

4. The Donut Palace, 2806 Schaad Road

The Donut Palace opened its Powell area location in 2019 after several successful years in Oak Ridge. They also offer breakfast sandwiches and Kolaches.

5. Richy Kreme 7699 S Northshore Drive

Richy Kreme has been an institution in Maryville for 75 years. In 2022, they made the jump to Knoxville with the grand opening of their store in the Rocky Hill neighborhood. It replaced the former site of Pop’s Original Donuts.

6. Sweet Smuckers Doughnuts

Sweet Smuckers is a food truck that was established in 2015 and serves various locations around East Tennessee. They post their destinations weekly on their Facebook page, which boasts a staggering 32,000 likes.

7. The Ultimate Doughnut Shop, 7815 Oak Ridge Highway

Nestled in the Karns neighborhood, this shop serves up all kinds of donuts in addition to kolaches, bagels and drinks. They even offer breakfast sandwiches served on glazed donuts.

8. Beaver’s Dough-Joe, 7650 Oak Ridge Highway

Another Karns business that has thrived in the competitive Knoxville donut scene. They opened their doors in 2018. Their success has even led to the opening of Panthers Dough Joe in Powell and Admiral’s Dough Joe in Farragut.

9. Buck’n Good Donuts 11311 Chapman Highway

This family-owned shop is located just down the road in Seymour. They’re open seven days a week and offer a large breakfast menu including croissants, biscuits and pigs in a blanket.

10. Master Donuts, 507 E Broadway St (Lenoir City)

This shop has been a Lenoir City favorite since it opened in 2015. They too offer breakfast staples like muffins, biscuits and croissants all week long.