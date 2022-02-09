KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9, Yelp has released a list of the Top 100 Places for Pizza in U.S. One Knoxville restaurant not only stands alone as the best in Tennessee, but also ranks among the best pizzerias in America.

Yelp, a crowd-sourced site for reviews of businesses across the country, rated A Dopo Sourdough Pizza No. 38 on their top 100 pizza places list. Located at 516 Williams St., A Dopo has specialized in sourdough, Neapolitan style pizzas and small-batch gelato since they opened their doors in 2016.

A Dopo came out ahead of three other Tennessee pizzerias that made the list. Joey’s House of Pizza (No. 100), DeSano Pizza Bakery (No. 85) and Five Points Pizza (No. 51) can all be found in Nashville.

Asheville’s Farenheit Pizza & Brewhouse scored high on the list, coming in at No. 17.

For those whom may not speak Italian, the phrase “a dopo” means “see you later.”

The list was determined based on several factors based on total volume and rating of Yelp reviews. Click here to see the top 25 places to get pizza in the United States.