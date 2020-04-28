YMCA reopening gym facilities on Friday, May 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Retailers in 89 counties reopening tomorrow, however, Knoxville and Knox County are operating on a different plan.

Some businesses can reopen starting on Friday, and all YMCA of East Tennessee locations will be reopening its gym facilities at that time.

Some of the guidelines for the reopening will include special hours. Closing time for all locations will be 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and regular facility hours will apply Saturdays and Sundays.

All facilities will be limited to five people per 1,000 square feet, and pools are still closed as are child watch and child watch playgrounds.

Members will be asked to limit their workouts to 45 minutes.

