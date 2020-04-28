1  of  2
Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases top 10,000 as an East Tennessee nursing home outbreak affects more than 60 Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death from COVID-19
YMCA reopening gym facilities on Friday, May 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Retailers in 89 counties reopening tomorrow, however, Knoxville and Knox County are operating on a different plan.

Some businesses can reopen starting on Friday, and all YMCA of East Tennessee locations will be reopening its gym facilities at that time.

Some of the guidelines for the reopening will include special hours. Closing time for all locations will be 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and regular facility hours will apply Saturdays and Sundays.

All facilities will be limited to five people per 1,000 square feet, and pools are still closed as are child watch and child watch playgrounds.

Members will be asked to limit their workouts to 45 minutes.

PREVIOUS STORY: Safely getting your sweat on: Gyms and fitness facilities prepare to open

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

