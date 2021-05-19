You Ask, 6 Answers: What is there to do in Knoxville this summer?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summertime is right around the corner, and maybe you aren’t familiar with what all the Scruffy City has to offer as it’s slowly getting back to normal while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below you’ll find ways to eat, relax, enjoy the outdoors and explore Knoxville.

Events:

There will be events happening all summer long across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Anything from arts and crafts, live music, festivals, farmers’ markets, pint nights and much more.

You can always go check out the Sunsphere at World Fair’s Park, enjoy the incredible animals at Zoo Knoxville, take in some art at the Knoxville Museum of Art or even learn something at the East Tennessee History Center.

Or maybe you have a thing for the arts and want to enjoy the Tennessee Theatre as it is set up to reopen to the public in June.

Food:

If you’re hungry, and want to enjoy your food outdoors, you could always visit food truck parks around Knoxville.

Central Filling Station

35 North

The Cave Food Truck Park

Southside Garage

Knoxville is filled with restaurants of all types of cuisines, and also for any type of meal, breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even a quick brew whether it’s coffee or beer.

Outdoors:

Maybe you’re more keen to spending time outdoors, and Knoxville and the greater East Tennessee area have you covered.

Whether you’re wanting to hike some trails and see some views, or hit the water and go paddling or kayaking, or maybe even hit the trails on the bike and maybe even hit the zipline or rock climbing Knoxville has it all.

