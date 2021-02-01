‘You don’t want to experience it’: Sevier County family shares COVID-19 story

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County family is sharing their COVID-19 story, warning others about how quickly the virus can take a loved one away.

Bob Greenlee, a beloved preacher who was a husband, father, and grandfather — loved his grandkids and playing with his grandchildren.

“He had a special bond with his grandsons,” said his wife, Evelyn Greenlee. “He wanted to see his great-grandkids grow up.”

She also said Bob loved sharing God’s word.

“He was a preacher, and he was just an all around just a wonderful man,” said his daughter Erin. “He would treat anybody like family.”

He loved his wife, and Evelyn loved him.

“We met on a blind date,” explained Evelyn. “It was love at first sight… We dated three months and got married in February.”

Bob and Evelyn were married for 47 years, this year would have been 48.

Bob loved his kids and his kids loved him.

“He taught me to be a good person,” said Erin through tears.

Erin saw her dad at his best and worst.

A cough that they thought was just allergies started to progress.

“June 30th he said he needed to go to the hospital because he couldn’t walk from one room to another with out struggling to breathe,” explained Erin.

COVID-19 not only affected his breathing, but also his kidneys.

On July 13, 2020 Bob was put on a ventilator and made one of his last FaceTime calls to his family.

On Aug. 8, 2020 Bob Greenlee passed away.

“A lot of people are going to recover which is fine, but there’s people who aren’t and people who are going to suffer,” said Erin.

His family says their sharing their story now in hopes that others do their part to they don’t have to lose a loved one to COVID-19.

“You don’t want to experience it,” said Erin. “It’s awful to watch them go through something like that and you can’t be there.”

Bob Greenlee was 65 years old.