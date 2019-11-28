‘You just need a car and a loving heart’: Volunteers deliver Mobile Meals on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Packing, loading, and driving away takes 10 minutes or less at the Mobile Meals Community Kitchen.

The Mobile Meals pick-up process is streamlined to help returning volunteers or first timers get in quickly, so local seniors have food as soon as possible on Thanksgiving.

The program serves daily meals to more than 900 homebound seniors in Knox County who live alone, cannot prepare food for themselves, and have no one to prepare food for them.

500 meals delivered on Thanksgiving

Delivery is made possible by volunteers, and on Thanksgiving, seniors receive a traditional ham meal. On the holiday, 500 received meals.

“You just need a car and a loving heart. We take care of the rest. We have the food, the route sheet, we have where you need to go,” said Judith Pelot, Manager of Mobile Meals.

First time volunteers described their excitement on Thursday and how, even after only a delivery, they were preparing to sign-up for another volunteer shift.

“It’s just been so rewarding, the two people we’ve met so far, they made me laugh … help the community,” said Liza Britton, a first time Mobile Meals volunteer.

‘It just warms my heart’

Britton joined her friend, Teresa Ferguson-Smith, for deliveries on Thanksgiving. Their first stop: William and Vera Daniels.

“It just warms my heart to just keep giving and giving, just to see the people and their embrace, to you, its just amazing for me,” said Ferguson-Smith.

William shared stories about his childhood, growing up in Knoxville, and how grateful he was to be receiving meals. He said he makes all of the food in their household because his wife, Vera, has Alzheimer’s.

“Praise the lord,” William said.

The Mobile Meals program is taking Christmas gifts that will be delivered on Christmas to seniors in need. Donations are being accepted now.

More information on how to volunteer or other ways to donate can be found here.

This Thanksgiving we’re thankful for ALL of our volunteers & how they #sharethelove with vulnerable Knox County older adults.

