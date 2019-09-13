Young Florida Vols fan story inspires Pennsylvania elementary students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story that keeps getting better with every report. A young Florida Vols fan, bullied for a homemade Tennessee T-shirt, is inspiring Pennsylvania elementary students to stand with him against bullying by wearing orange.

The fourth-grader made national news after his teacher posted on Facebook that some students were bullying the child for his homemade Tennessee shirt during the school’s College Colors Day.

Now, the story, shared and seen by thousands, caught the attention of Winding Creek Elementary School Assistant Principal Mike Azzalina.

Azzalina shared photos of his students in orange to “stand with” the young Florida Vols fan. Using the hashtag “#wolfpackandrockytop“

Hey @UTKnoxville, all the way in PA, @WC_WolfPack saw the story about your support of that creative young man in Florida. Today, we celebrated what you did standing up against bullying. Our entire school wore orange to stand with you! Thanks for stepping up. #wolfpackandrockytop pic.twitter.com/Ft22ODAgJf — Mike Azzalina (@MikeAzzalina5) September 12, 2019

The post says the students learned of the boy’s story and wanted to celebrate it by standing against bullying.

The University of Tennessee announced Thursday a fourth-grader from Altamonte Springs, Florida, will be awarded a four-year scholarship covering tuition and fees beginning in fall of 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.

Courtesy: Mike Azzalina, Winding Creek Elementary School

Vol Nation opened their hearts and sent him tons of encouragement and merchandise.

The university also announced Thursday they’ve pre-sold more than 50,000 T-shirts featuring the design from the boy with all proceeds benefiting an antibullying nonprofit.