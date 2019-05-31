Young man with cancer passes away 3 weeks after red carpet wish granted

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A young East Tennessee man who got the red carpet event of his dreams thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation passed away three weeks after receiving his wish.

Evan Richey's mother shared the sad news with WATE 6 On Your Side. Evan's one true wish was to attend the Hollywood premiere of the Marvel movie "Avengers: Endgame."

Evan, 18, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer, wasn't cleared to travel, so Make-a-Wish brought Hollywood to Knoxville. Evan's mother says the day was an absolute thrill for him.

The Richey family has started a memorial scholarship in honor of Evan. You can donate here.