Young man with cancer passes away 3 weeks after red carpet wish granted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A young East Tennessee man who got the red carpet event of his dreams thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation passed away three weeks after receiving his wish.
Evan Richey's mother shared the sad news with WATE 6 On Your Side. Evan's one true wish was to attend the Hollywood premiere of the Marvel movie "Avengers: Endgame."
Previous story: Make-A-Wish brings Hollywood to Knoxville for young teen battling cancer
Evan, 18, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer, wasn't cleared to travel, so Make-a-Wish brought Hollywood to Knoxville. Evan's mother says the day was an absolute thrill for him.
The Richey family has started a memorial scholarship in honor of Evan. You can donate here.
