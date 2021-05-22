Young person killed in crash according to Anderson County DA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to Dave Clark, District Attorney General in Anderson County, one young person was killed after a crash in the Claxton area of Anderson County.

In a Facebook post, he says two others suffered serious injuries. He says it appears that eight people were traveling in a pick-up truck. Some may have been riding in the bed of the truck.

General Clark added that there is an investigation into whether an establishment in Knox County may have served alcohol to anyone of the group.

“We had a graduation season tragedy last night. […] It is heartbreaking to see this scenario repeated too often at this time of year.” Clark wrote in a Facebook post

No names or other details have been released. The accident is being investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol.