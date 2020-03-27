Young-Willams Animal Center participating in Bissell Empty the Shelters event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Now is the time to find a pet at Young-Williams Animal Center. The animal shelter is joining Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter nationwide event.

Now through April 1 adoptions at Young-Williams are $25 for all adult dogs.

The foundation announced it was launching the event immediately in order to support shelters across the country who are under strain due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Bissell is providing grants to supplement the adoptions.

“The Empty the Shelter event will help many pets find their forever homes and open up much-needed space in our shelter,” Young-Williams Animal Center CEO Janet Testerman says. “Young-Williams Animal Center is grateful that the Bissell Pet Foundation saw the need and quickly stepped up to support shelters across the country. We encourage the community to enjoy this event safely by taking advantage of our curbside adoption program.”

Potential adopters or those who are interested in fostering to adopt should apply online. The shelter then will follow up to start the curbside appointment process.

Pets will be available for adoption at the main shelter, which is located at 3201 Division St., off Sutherland Avenue. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a break from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

Shelter staff will help potential adopters find the right pet for their lifestyle and needs. Every animal adopted receives a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, and microchip with registration.

“Our most successful one-day adoption events are made possible by sponsorships like this one,” Testerman says. “We hope for another great turnout, so we can empty our shelter and see our beloved animals go to their forever homes.”

Thanks to @bissellpets Gil is on his way to a sleepover so he can dream about being adopted! We think he’ll make the grade and graduate to adopted before lunch! #emptytheshelters pic.twitter.com/5zXoCWij4B — Young-Williams Animal Center (@YWACpets) March 26, 2020

LATEST STORIES