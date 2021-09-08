Young-Williams accepts 40 animals evacuated from Hurricane Ida aftermath

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center accepted 40 animals that were evacuated from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The center worked with the Humane Society of Louisiana and south-central region staff of Best Friends to transport the animals to East Tennessee. The animals arrived Tuesday evening and went through health evaluations.

Staff at Young-Williams are working to place the pets in local emergency foster homes. Some of those pets have already been matched with some of the center’s new foster homes.

“The animals, which include 20 dogs and 20 cats and kittens, made it safely to our shelter. Thanks to emergency fosters who applied to take in the rescues, all of these animals will be staying with people in our community,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “We are so grateful to our Knoxville family for stepping up and opening their hearts in this tough situation. Every pet who can be placed with a foster family frees up space so we can care for the animals that we take in daily as the official shelter for the City of Knoxville and Knox County.”

Young-Williams says many of the rescued pets should be available for adoption sometime soon at young-williams.org. Also, the shelter is currently accepting donated supplies for the evacuated animals. The list includes canned kitten food, fleece blankets, collapsible wire dog crates, cat litter, reusable grocery totes and gallon Ziploc bags, and cat and dog toys.