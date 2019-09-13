Young-Williams adoption event Saturday

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A local no-kill animal shelter is holding an event in the community; giving you an opportunity to adopt a special friend.

Young-Williams will be at the Kroger in Fountain City on Saturday for the, “For Your Pets Adoption Event.” Staff and volunteers are bringing plenty of furry pals for you to meet and hopefully take home.

The event will be at the North Broadway Kroger location, and you can go out anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to meet all the furry friends in need of a home.

Also, every pet there will be ready to go home with you on Saturday.