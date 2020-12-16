Young-Williams alum ‘Waffles’ bunny hopping along in national competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A rabbit that had been adopted out by Young-Williams Animal Center is now in a national competition.

Adopters were asked to share stories of how their pets have changed their lives in the Petco Foundations Holiday Wishes grant campaign; educator Leah has shared her story about adopting her bunny, “Waffles” toward the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year from the Young-Williams Animal Center – and how he’s changed her life and the virtual lives of her students.

As a teacher, Leah started bringing “Waffles” into her virtual lessons; he listens to audiobooks with the kids, joins in on Google Meets and even gets mail from the students. Leah says he made their day and she was finally seeing smiles on the kids’ faces again.

Leah and “Waffles” already won a regional Holiday Wishes award for their story.

Now, they’re competing against other entries for an extra $25,000 for Young-Williams, from where “Waffles” was adopted.

How you can help Leah, Waffles & Young-Williams

You can vote for Leah and Waffles here