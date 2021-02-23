Young-Williams Animal Center celebrates milestone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, Young-Williams Animal Center’s Spay/Neuter Solutions program celebrated a milestone: 100,000 spay and neuter surgeries for pets.

The shelter surprised one pet owner with a free procedure for her dog, along with free surgeries for 100 other pets in the community.

The center’s program has been offering surgeries since 2007, it helps prevent new litters of thousands of homeless pets across the city each year.

“Back when this program started, the animal center was taking in nearly 18,000 animals a year, and now we’re under 10,000. So, we can directly attribute that to the success of the program, and to know how many animals were not born and litters were not born that would have translated to again more animals in the shelters, higher euthanasia rates, so it really is a lifesaving initiative we’re incredibly proud of.” Janey Testerman – CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center

Tuesday’s celebration coincides with World Spay Day and was made possible by support from Aslan Foundation and Petco Foundation.