Young-Williams Animal Center hopes for new Spay Shuttle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Young-Williams Animal Center is challenging the community to give back this holiday season so they can buy a new Spay and Neuter Shuttle.

The current Spay Shuttle performs around 4,000 surgeries every year, but the aging vehicle has had major maintenance issues.

A new shuttle would cost upwards of $350,000 – but it would help the animal shelter continue its low-cost and convenient spay/neuter program.

The animal center’s Spay Shuttle Services are funded through donations.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit “Angels Over American Foundation” presented a $45,000 donation, matched by donations that Young-Williams has been collecting.

The shelter is hoping the community can pitch in – and help raise another $45,000 by the end of the year.

How you can help

If you’re able to help out with the fundraising for a new Spay Shuttle, you can donate in person at the Division Street location or head to the animal center’s website – click here.

LATEST STORIES