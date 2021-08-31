Young-Williams Animal Center needs help to save pets from Ida

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As recovery efforts continue following the devastation brought by Ida, Young-Williams Animal Center is calling for emergency fosters. Their shelter is near capacity and space is needed for both local lost and stray animals and evacuated pets.

To help make more space, they are asking people to provide temporary housing for animals in need. This will help to open shelter space and provide animals with attention and care. All animals that can be fostered, will be examined by the shelter veterinarian and given tests, vaccines, de-wormer and flea treatments.

Young-Williams will provide supplies needed for care at no cost to the foster. To become a foster, visit Young-Williams’ website and fill out the fostering form.

Ida is one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland. Over 1 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power due to Ida. The death toll was at four as of Tuesday afternoon and is expected to rise.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

City of Knoxville Primary Election underway

Man believed to have been killed by alligator in Louisiana

AT&T pole comes down after crash

Pedestrian struck, killed in Turkey Creek shopping area of West Knox County

More school closings reported Tuesday

Mayor Kincannon announces LaKenya Middlebrook as first-ever Director of Community Safety