Young-Williams Animal Center needs help to save pets from Ida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As recovery efforts continue following the devastation brought by Ida, Young-Williams Animal Center is calling for emergency fosters. Their shelter is near capacity and space is needed for both local lost and stray animals and evacuated pets.

To help make more space, they are asking people to provide temporary housing for animals in need. This will help to open shelter space and provide animals with attention and care. All animals that can be fostered, will be examined by the shelter veterinarian and given tests, vaccines, de-wormer and flea treatments.

Young-Williams will provide supplies needed for care at no cost to the foster. To become a foster, visit Young-Williams’ website and fill out the fostering form.

Ida is one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland. Over 1 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power due to Ida. The death toll was at four as of Tuesday afternoon and is expected to rise.