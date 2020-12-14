Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers for its ‘doggy day trip’ program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This holiday season, you can take an adoptable pet on a doggy day trip, helping them prepare for their forever home.
Young-Williams Animal Center posted pictures of “Blaze” as volunteers took him out for a “Holi-dog date” and even let him take Christmas pictures next to the tree.
Doggie day trips are to help dogs exercise and socialize outside of the shelter.
It’s one way you can help the center as a volunteer. You can also get your kids involved in the shelter’s paws for reading sessions.
Kids can practice their reading skills and help socialize pups.
LATEST STORIES
- University of Tennessee professors and students design virtual healthcare app
- Knox County Board of Health to ask Gov. Lee for ability to issue regulations to surrounding areas
- Monroe County Schools to close Wednesday ahead of winter break
- Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths
- Attorney General Barr resigning, Trump says