Young-Williams Animal Center needs volunteers for its ‘doggy day trip’ program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This holiday season, you can take an adoptable pet on a doggy day trip, helping them prepare for their forever home.

Young-Williams Animal Center posted pictures of “Blaze” as volunteers took him out for a “Holi-dog date” and even let him take Christmas pictures next to the tree.

Doggie day trips are to help dogs exercise and socialize outside of the shelter.

It’s one way you can help the center as a volunteer. You can also get your kids involved in the shelter’s paws for reading sessions.

Kids can practice their reading skills and help socialize pups.