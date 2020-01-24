KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Benny, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Benny came to the animal center as a stray just last week and is believed to be a terrier mix. He can be a little timid at first, but once he warms up, he has a big personality. Benny needs a forever home with a loving fmaily.

Benny and other adoptable pets are available at both animal center locations.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES