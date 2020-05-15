Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of Week: Bubba the cat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Bubba, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Bubba is a special cat that is 18 years young. He’s a tuxedo kitty and he’s actually got some really unique characteristics — one of those being he is leash-trained and loves to go on walks.
Bubba and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.
Young-Williams Animal Center adoption page
