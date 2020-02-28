Young-Williams Animal Center ready for parade of pets in annual ‘Mardi Growl’ event in downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get your pet “krewe” ready, the 13th annual Young-Williams Animal Center Mardi Growl Parade and Festival steps off on Saturday, March 7.

The pet parade is happening at 11 a.m. in downtown Knoxville that marches through the Old City and ends on Market Square at Krutch Park.

There will also be vendors, food trucks and a best-dressed pet contest. The event as a whole is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

The event is Young-Williams’ biggest fundraiser in order to provide services to its animal center pets. More than 15,000 people with their canine best friends are expected to march in the parade to celebrate Marid Gras and the awesomeness of adoption.

