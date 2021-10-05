KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Animals at Young-Williams Animal Center were blessed on Tuesday. The clergy from Church Street United Methodist Church visited the shelter to offer a Blessing of the Animals to the animals currently living in the center.

“I firmly believe, as do all of us at Church Street, that animals participate in God’s redemption of creation so what better way to pray over these animals especially the families that will hopefully adopt them, said Rev. Palmer Cantler. “They need homes. Yes, Boone and Bone and Reba and Rainer all need homes.”

Kittens receiving a blessing from Rev. Palmer Cantler.





Raylen receiving a blessing from Rev. Palmer Cantler.



Reba receiving a blessing from Rev. Palmer Cantler.





Church Street United Methodist Church will be holding an animal blessing event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the chapel at Lakeshore Park. They will be accepting donations for Young-Williams during the event. To find the items requested, visit Young-Williams website.