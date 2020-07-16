Young-Williams announces 2021 pet calendar winners, raises nearly $20,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The top dog, cat and even rabbit were announced late Wednesday in the Young-Williams Animal Center 2021 Pet Calendar Photo Contest.

Sophia Maria, a tortoiseshell cat tallied the most votes during the fundraiser. The public was invited to vote as many times as they wanted, for as many pets as they wanted for a $1 per vote.

Labrador retriever pup Zuma finished just ahead of blue heeler Jack.

Bunny Harburn J. Ford finished in eighth place making the calendar cut. It is the first time in the five years since the calendar contest started that a rabbit has made the top 12.

The winners will now be professionally photographed for their debut in the Young-Williams calendar.

The nonprofit animal center brought in nearly $20,000 from the fundraiser.

