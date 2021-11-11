KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is in immediate need of adopters and fosters of adult dogs. The animal center said Thursday it has reached critical capacity for adult dogs and is running out of space for the intake of additional lost, surrendered and stray animals.

“We really need our community’s assistance right now to get dogs out of the shelter and into homes,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams. “Adult dogs make wonderful pets, and if you can’t adopt we would be grateful to have your temporary help as a foster.”

The intake numbers have been high this year and the shelter said they’re seeing delayed effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelter says adult dogs can make ideal companions because in many cases they already are housebroken and used to living with people. For various reasons, adult dogs can become homeless because of being left behind in a family move or being allowed to roam.

“An adult dog is ready to be your companion on walks and then a cuddlebug,” the shelter said in a statement. “You save their life, and they give you back so much in return.”

Adoptable dogs are available for as low as $40. Every dog receives a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more. All adopters are screened by shelter staff.

Fosters are provided with all food and supplies needed. Volunteers also are needed to help care for the increased number of animals at the shelter.

Young-Williams is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time at both locations, 3201 Division St. and 6400 Kingston Pike.

Anyone who has lost a pet can visit Young-Williams Animal Center in person at 3201 Division St., to look in the lost-and-found section to see if the pet is at the shelter. Reclaimed pets also will open space for additional intake.