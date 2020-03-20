Young-Williams CEO: Now is the time to adopt a pet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center, says now is the perfect time to open up your home to a furry friend.

The animal shelter’s main location off Division Street is still open. You can also go online to Young-Williams.org and fill out an application to get the process started.

“This is a really great time, while people do have time and are spending it at home to think about having a companion, whether it’s adopting a pet or being a part of our foster network,” Testerman said. “We are trying to get as many animals as possible as they come in into foster care.”

The shelter’s staff is working hard to keep a sterile and clean environment to continue offering adoptions.

Those pet owners facing financial hardship because of the coronavirus are asked can visit the main location off Division Street for more information on the Young-Williams pet pantry. Their “Village” location off Kingston Pike has closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you would like to donate items, including food, to the shelter you can find a list here. You can also find a link to purchase items on Young-Williams’ Amazon wishlist at the bottom of the page.

