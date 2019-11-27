Young-Williams hosting Black Fur-day adoption event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is hoping you can add a stop during your Black Friday shopping and find a furry companion this holiday season.

The animal shelter is hosting “Black Fur-day” Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1. All pets will be available for a donation of your choice, excluding puppies.

The three-day special starts on Black Friday, the traditional post-Thanksgiving shopping day, and continues all weekend at both shelter locations at 3201 Division St. and 6400 Kingston Pike.

Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closing from 1-2 p.m. for an hour of quiet time for the animals.

“Our shelters are full, and we would love for these pets to find their forever homes in time for the holidays,” CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center Janet Testerman said. “Pets can bring so much companionship and love to the lives of their owners. Please open your hearts this holiday season and save a shelter animal.”

Adopters will be asked to make a mandatory donation in the amount of their choosing to Young-Williams. Cats ages 3 years and older are free to adopt. The adoption fee for puppies remains $250.

Bailey is available for adoption this Black Fur-day at Young-Williams Animal Center.

Every animal adopted during the “Black Fur-day” special promotion will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more.

All adopters also will be screened by shelter staff.

“We would be incredibly thankful to empty our cages this Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” Testerman said. “If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the time to bring a furry companion into your family.”