Young-Williams hosting T-shirt contest as part of 2021 Mardi Growl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mardi Growl is making some changes this year all in the name of safety.

The annual Young-Williams Animal Center fundraiser is going virtual with the hope of still hosting the parade later in the year.

Normally, Downtown Knoxville would be filled with festive pups and their owners in a parade down Gay Street. It’s usually one of the largest fundraisers for the nonprofit, but that may not be possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young-Williams is hosting a T-shirt and mask decorating contest as part of the event this year. To participate all you have to do is submit a picture and show why you love Mardi Growl.

This is the 14th year for the event, and so far the parade is still scheduled for June 26.

