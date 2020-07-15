Young-Williams pet calendar contest – voting ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You have until 8 p.m. to vote on which furry friends will be featured in the 2021 Young-Williams Animal Center Pet Calendar.

Every year the shelter hosts a contest and lets the public vote on the cutest pets across East Tennessee.

At $1 per vote, all proceeds go back to the shelter to aid them in caring for adoptable pets.

The 12 pets with the most votes will be professionally photographed for their public debut in the calendar.

