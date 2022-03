KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Introducing Young-Williams Pet of the Week, Bentley.

Bentley is known as the gentle giant at the shelter. He is about 4 years old and came in as a stray.

Young-Williams says Bentley will do best in a home where he can be mostly in doors. If you have a fence be careful because shelter staff say he could potentially jump right over it.

To learn more about Bentley and other adoptable animals at Young-Williams click here.