KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Duke, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Duke is an 8-year-old Mastiff/German shepherd mix that deserves royal treatment like warm baths, soft blankets, good food and squeaky toys. The animal center states Duke has no time for children or other dogs and prefers to be a dog at home.

Duke and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.