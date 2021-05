KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Little Debbie, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Little Debbie is a happy terrier/hound mix who will soon have surgery; she has much energy and love to give even after her upcoming recovery, so the animal center is hoping she’ll find a great home. She’s good with other dogs, great with kids – so she would be the perfect addition to a family.

Little Debbie and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.