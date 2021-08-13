Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Princess Peach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Princess Peach, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. Princess Peach is about 4 months old. The loving female terrier mix is looking for her Mario or Luigi.

Young-Williams Animal Center | Adopt a Pet 

The Animal Center would like to remind everyone that they have more than just cats and dogs for adoption. Gerbils, roosters, chickens, snakes, and other exotic animals are taken in by Young-Williams. More than 750 pets found homes in July.

Foster parents are also needed. Fostering animals comes at no financial cost to foster families. Young-Williams provides all the supplies needed for a short-term stay, so all you need to provide is space and love. Potential fosters can apply by visiting www.young-williams.org or emailing questions to foster@young-williams.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Skeletal remains found in Dandridge

Man in custody after standoff in Strawberry Plains

Pigskin Previews: Maryville Rebels

Who's hiring? Dollywood Career Fairs

Community answers call for goat milk to help donkey

Sheriff: Conrad Johnson charged with agg. arson & agg. domestic violence