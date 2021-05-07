Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Slash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Slash, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Slash is a 6-year-old terrier/Labrador mix that has had some struggles with mange that has been taken care of and isn’t contagious; his fur is in the process of growing back! If he cannot be adopted, Young-Williams says Slash would be a great foster candidate so he can spend some time out of the shelter.

Fostering pets from Young-Williams is available at no extra expense to the foster human and allows for the animals to better acclimate to a temporary home environment before adoption.

Slash and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.