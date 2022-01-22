KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Winnie, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. Winnie is an 8-year-old bulldog mix.

She came to the shelter as a stray. Winnie is a sweet snuggler according to the staff. She also sounds like “a little piggy when she gets excited.”

The animal shelter received $30,000 in donations at part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The actress was an advocate for animals throughout her life before she passed away on New Year’s Eve.

The donations will go to the shelter’s animal life-saving mission by keeping pets with their families and to care for adoptable pets.